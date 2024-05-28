Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $80.34 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,327 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $80,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

