Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,687 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.88. The stock had a trading volume of 60,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,042. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

