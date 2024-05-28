iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $346.84. The stock had a trading volume of 170,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,531. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $348.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.01 and its 200-day moving average is $318.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

