Parallel Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,326 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.98. 221,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,511. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.