Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 635.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 190,073 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,274,000. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,360,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,557,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ESGV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.80. The stock had a trading volume of 171,049 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

