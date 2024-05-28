iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMF. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1,993.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,599. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

