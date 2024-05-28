Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.6 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.09. 458,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.49. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.