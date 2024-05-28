Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.10

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $46.74, with a volume of 10866167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $200,353.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,231 shares of company stock worth $1,177,186 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

