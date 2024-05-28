Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.70

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 573087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.47) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,889 shares of company stock valued at $445,716. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $946,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,658,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,861,000 after buying an additional 388,381 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

