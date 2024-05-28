Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.44

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.44 and last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 252530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,689. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

