TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.00

TTMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $127,506.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,035.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $127,506.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,035.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,727.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $992,919. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

