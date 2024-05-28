Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Stock Price Up 57.1%

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report) traded up 57.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,104,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,225% from the average session volume of 33,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Kincora Copper Trading Up 71.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Kincora Copper

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

