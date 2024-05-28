Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after acquiring an additional 787,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after buying an additional 569,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,667,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,752,000 after acquiring an additional 217,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
NYSE LYB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.46. 349,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.
Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,390. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
