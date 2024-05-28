Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $51.76. 47,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

