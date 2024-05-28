Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Shares Up 22.9%

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 22.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 3,010,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,119,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £326,550.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

