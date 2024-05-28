Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.08 and last traded at C$12.08. Approximately 199,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,884,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEED shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 4.5 %

About Canopy Growth

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$903.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

