Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $373,130,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $328,064,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $173,587,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EG traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.59. 13,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $331.08 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

