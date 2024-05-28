Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Takes $99,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sempra by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 54,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

