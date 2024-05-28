Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.00

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 86901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

