Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.48

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.48 and last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 31274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PRIM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Primoris Services Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,740.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,249. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

