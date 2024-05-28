RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.93

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.93 and last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 24949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.13 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 29.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in RadNet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in RadNet by 261.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 72,864 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

