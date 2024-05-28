Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.00

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $66.82, with a volume of 20363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.67.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

