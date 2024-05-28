Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.00

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $66.82, with a volume of 20363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.67.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
