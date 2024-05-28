Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.83

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.83 and last traded at $89.55, with a volume of 4219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWKN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hawkins

Hawkins Price Performance

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Hawkins during the third quarter worth $257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 284.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 102,508 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth about $638,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.