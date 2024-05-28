Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.84

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.84 and last traded at $105.75, with a volume of 43911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Get Camtek alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAMT

Camtek Stock Up 0.6 %

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is 75.14%.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 691,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,026,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.