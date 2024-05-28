Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.91

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.91 and last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 3911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 40.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.