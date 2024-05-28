iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.81

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.81 and last traded at $121.44, with a volume of 28139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.19.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average is $110.17. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,317,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,433,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the period.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

