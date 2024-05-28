iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.81

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.81 and last traded at $121.44, with a volume of 28139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.19.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average is $110.17. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
