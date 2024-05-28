Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $187.16

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $187.16 and last traded at $185.73, with a volume of 27861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Woodward Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,700 shares of company stock worth $8,036,686 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

