AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Hits New 1-Year High at $200.39

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $200.39 and last traded at $200.28, with a volume of 20650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.