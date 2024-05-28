First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $279.50

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $279.50 and last traded at $275.87, with a volume of 886700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

Get First Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.70.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $1,808,372.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $1,808,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,617,472 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.