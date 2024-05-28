SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.22

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 221335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $514.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.80.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 467,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 71,280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,171,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 569,323 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

