Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.20

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 1581334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $982.99 million, a PE ratio of -204.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 459,393 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 88,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

