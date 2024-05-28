BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.06

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 180452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. Equities analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BRC by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BRC by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 152,793 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BRC by 106,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC raised its stake in BRC by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 411,231 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

