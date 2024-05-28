Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.27

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 1084543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

