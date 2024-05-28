Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.05

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 123177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $132,591.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $225,545.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,797.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,498. Company insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

