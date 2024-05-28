Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.97

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 70136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. The firm had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 84.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Freno acquired 27,500 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at $692,240.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,026,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 79,150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,816,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after buying an additional 125,717 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,371,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 807,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 663,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

