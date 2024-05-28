Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.30

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 1398071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,407,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 210,982 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 19.5% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 4,042,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 658,639 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Barclays by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,520,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 360,390 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,896 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 147.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,134 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

