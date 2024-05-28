Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,200 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OBDC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.88. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 70.71%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

