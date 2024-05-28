Brett (BRETT) Price Up 41.1% Over Last Week

Brett (BRETT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Brett token can now be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Brett has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. Brett has a market cap of $725.40 million and $30.42 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Brett Profile

Brett was first traded on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,999,998,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett has a current supply of 9,999,998,655 with 8,554,838,671 in circulation. The last known price of Brett is 0.06945963 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $31,677,833.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

