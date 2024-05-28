Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New $73,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,447,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 484,794 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,606,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 529,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 388,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BBCA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.68. 117,750 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

