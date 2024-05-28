Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New $123,000 Investment in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. 42,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,128. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.69.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

