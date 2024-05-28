1,823 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.57. 259,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,320. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $70.31.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

