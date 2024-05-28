Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 543 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $188.51. The company had a trading volume of 312,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,876. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.08. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $189.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

