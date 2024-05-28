Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after purchasing an additional 49,124 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.76. 347,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,226. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

