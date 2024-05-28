Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $102,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.68. 148,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,929. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $63.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.