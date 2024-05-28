Celestia (TIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Billion

Celestia (TIA) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Celestia has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $243.67 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celestia has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can now be purchased for approximately $10.60 or 0.00015574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,045,808,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,045,808,219.177919 with 186,851,746.927919 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 9.71705199 USD and is up 5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $115,736,567.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

