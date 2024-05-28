Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,088,000 after acquiring an additional 325,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,982,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,260,000 after purchasing an additional 219,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,655,000 after buying an additional 502,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,778,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,047,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,491,000 after buying an additional 176,253 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,589 shares in the company, valued at $38,265,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,732,206 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

