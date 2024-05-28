Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 151 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,870 shares of company stock valued at $179,639,684 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $269.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $260.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.38 and a 200-day moving average of $275.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

