Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in VanEck Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Egypt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EGPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of VanEck Egypt Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Egypt Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Egypt Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,760,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Egypt Index ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Egypt Index ETF stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $17.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. VanEck Egypt Index ETF has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

The VanEck Egypt Index ETF (EGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Egypt index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that derive at least 50% of revenues from Egypt. EGPT was launched on Feb 18, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

