Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $92.95 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.34% of Xylem worth $92,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after acquiring an additional 466,911 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 35.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,762,000 after buying an additional 1,086,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,249,000 after buying an additional 327,383 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after buying an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Xylem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,617,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,266,000 after buying an additional 100,728 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $144.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average of $121.21. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

