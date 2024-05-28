Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 17,260 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

